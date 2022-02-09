PEORIA — The Danville boys basketball team took to the road to face Peoria High in Big 12 action on Wednesday.
The Vikings were down 26-20 at halftime and could not catch up with the Lions as they lost 58-52.
Martez Rhodes had 21 points to lead the Vikings, while O'Shawn Jones-Winslow had 18, Jayvin Miles had six and JaVaughn Robinson had five points.
The Vikings will start a busy weekend on Friday with a home game against Peoria Notre Dame and will host Chicago Lincoln Park on Saturday in the Danville Shootout.
At Peoria
Peoria High 58, Danville 52
Danville (52) — JaVaughn Robinson 2 0-0 5, Martez Rhodes 7 7-7 21, Jayvin Miles 3 0-2 6, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 6 6-11 18, Jaivion Smith 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Ireland 0 0-0 0, Bryson Perez-Hilton 0 0-0 0, Dozier 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 13-20 52.
Peoria High (58) — Allen 4 2-4 11, Clark 5 0-0 11, Mason 1 0-0 2, Taylor 2 1-2 5, Kelly 3 2-2 8, Wells 2 0-0 4, Little 1 0-0 3, Love 5 4-5 14. Totals: 23 9-13 58.
Danville;7;13;9;22;—;52
Peoria;16;10;11;21;—;58
3-point field goals — Danville 1 (Robinson); Peoria 3 (Allen, Clark, Little). Total fouls — Danville 14, Peoria High 16. Fouled out — Miles, Allen. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.