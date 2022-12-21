GALESBURG — The Danville boys basketball team hit the road on Wednesday and beat Galesburg 69-59.
O'Shawn Jones-Winslow had 19 points to lead the Vikings, while Ja'Vaughn Robinson had 15 points, Bryson Perez-Hinton had 12 and Jonathan Ireland had eight points.
The game was a tune-up for next week as the Vikings will travel to the Pontiac Holiday Tournament. They will start tournament play on Tuesday against Chicago Curie at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.