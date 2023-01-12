URBANA — The Danville boys basketball team showed all of what they are capable of on Tuesday against Urbana.
The Vikings cruised to a 67-40 win over the Tigers in Big 12 Conference play and was helped by some big performances.
“We came in more focused but in the second half, our defensive intensity picked up and we ran away from it,” Danville head coach Durrell Robinson said. “It started by everyone being more vocal and the energy just fed off of each other.”
O’Shawn Jones-Winslow had 31 points to lead Danville and Robinson said it was just a taste of his potential.
“That’s the way that he can produce and it was all about his energy in getting involved with both sides of the ball, which he was nonstop and the other guards fed off it,” Robinson said. “The best part of his game is his activity and if he gets going, it helps the team.’
Ja’Vaughn Robinson had 12 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and six steals while Jonathan Ireland had 12 points and Devan Larkin added eight points.
He’s (Ja’Vaughn Robinson) been doing well all year as far as being more of a complete player and he shows his effectiveness as well,” Robinson said. He is doing a great job quarterbacking the offense and defense.
“He’s (Ireland) a very key component in that he if he gets double figures, it gives us a better chance of winning and he did that. (Larkin) is another key component and he takes a pressure off of Ja’Vaughn and controls the ball and creates for others.”
The Vikings will stay on the road this weekend. Danville will face Normal West in Big 12 action to start on Friday.
“Normal West will give us a different look. They shoot the ball very well and we will have to defend the 3 and keep it simple. If we focus on defense, we will have a shot.”
On Saturday, the Vikings will travel to Notre Dame De La Salette Academy where Robinson will coach against his coach at Danville Area Community College, John Spezia.
“Coach Spezia taught me a lot and it is great to go up against someone that has taught you and has helped to enhance your game,” Robinson said. “They have one of the best student sections around, so it will be nice and loud there and it will be a tough place for our kids to play.”
