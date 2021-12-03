DHS logo

DANVILLE — The Danville boys basketball team drove up to Chicago to play Chicago Ogden on Friday and made the most of its trip.

The Vikings easily defeated the Owls 57-26.

Martez Rhodes had 13 points to lead Danville, while Jonathan Ireland had 12 points, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow had eight, Jayvin Miles had five and Bryson Perez-Hilton added four points.

The Vikings will next play on Friday, when they will start Big 12 Conference play against Champaign Central.

