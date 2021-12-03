DANVILLE — The Danville boys basketball team drove up to Chicago to play Chicago Ogden on Friday and made the most of its trip.
The Vikings easily defeated the Owls 57-26.
Martez Rhodes had 13 points to lead Danville, while Jonathan Ireland had 12 points, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow had eight, Jayvin Miles had five and Bryson Perez-Hilton added four points.
The Vikings will next play on Friday, when they will start Big 12 Conference play against Champaign Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.