DANVILLE — For the second time, the Watchfire Shootout hit Danville High School on Saturday and it ended with the host Vikings taking on Chicago Lincoln Park.
The event was once again a great success according to Danville head coach Durrell Robinson.
“It was great. Just to have a lot of close friends and families from different cities to come in and interact with them again was great,” Robinson said. It was great to have the different pairings. To give schools a chance to face teams they would never have faced, especially with the playoffs ahead.”
The Vikings lost to Chicago Lincoln Park 67-59, but Robinson said it was the right kind of game that the team needed with playoffs starting soon.
“Lincoln Park is a Public league power and we always try to play a competitive schedule because we want to have some success in the postseason,” Robinson said. “Lincoln Park is a quick and athletic team, which we knew, but we compete. We cut the lead to two with about five minutes left in the fourth and they kept making more plays then we did.”
Martez Rhodes led the Vikings with 17 points, while O’Shawn Jones-Winslow had 14, Jayvaughn Robinson and Jayvin Miles each had nine points and Javion Smith added five points.
Those are expectations I wanted to have in the beginning of the season for those guys (Rhodes and Jones-Winslow),” Robinson said.” We had three players with any varsity expereince return and they were two of the three, so I am glad they have been playing better lately and we hope we can get more production from them as the season goes on.”
The Vikings will now play their next two games against teams who were involved in the shootout, an event that Robinson and everyone else will want to have run again.
“We finish with Normal West, who beat Chicago Orr in the shootout and we play Mahomet-Seymour in the regional and they were in the shootout as well,” Robinson said. “The coaches and players loved it and they want to return. I was glad when I got the job that I and Mark Bacys got with Watchfire to get the first in-season shootout. We had a goal for 12 teams the first time and we had more than 12 teams wanting to come here this year, but we wanted to keep the same stretcher and it went smoothly this year.”
Westville started the day off with a game against Rantoul. The Tigers lost 77-49.
At Danville
Chicago Lincoln Park 67, Danville 57
Lincoln Park (67) — Calloway 0 0-0 0, Howard 2 0-0 4, Whitfield 2 7-10 11, Berry 4 0-0 9, Nwosu 7 3-5 21, Ware 0 3-4 3, Purfield 0 0-0 0, Hammons 5 1-2 15, Kelly 1 2-2 4, Berry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 16-23 67.
Danville (59) — Jayvaughn Robinson 4 0-0 9, Martez Rhodes 7 2-2 17, Jayvin Miles 3 2-2 9, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 6 2-3 14, Jaivion Smith 2 0-0 5, Jonathan Ireland 1 0-0 3, Anthony Gouard 0 0-0 0, Bryson Hinton-Perez 0 0-0 0, Quenton Ablinger 0 0-0 0, Dozier 1 0-1 2. Totals: 24 6-7 59
Lincoln Park;15;21;10;21;—;67
Danville;8;17;15;19;— ;59
3-point field goals — Lincoln Park 9 (Nwosu 4, Hammons 4, Berry); Danville 5 (Robinson, Rhodes, Miles, Smith, Ireland). Total fouls — Lincoln Park 16, Danville 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
