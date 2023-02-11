DANVILLE — At this time of the prep boys basketball season, momentum can be built for anything, even a loss.
The Danville boys basketball team hosted Wheaton-Warrenville South in the final game of the WatchFire Shootout on Saturday and while the Vikings lost 40-37, the team was optimistic about playing tough with the Tigers.
"Although we didn't come out with the W," senior forward O'Shawn Jones-Winslow said. "I feel this was a great game for us and a great game for us mentally because before this game, they beat a team that beat us by 20 points and they beat another team that beat us by 20, so to get within three where a last-second shot could have tied it shows improvement. With the regular season coming to an end, it helps in our regional run."
"They are a great opponent," Danville coach Durrell Robinson said. "They are the same team that beat Normal West by 20 and Normal Community by 20, so I am proud of the guys fight hard and playing with discipline. It's just that some shots didn't go in. We had some looks that we didn't finish, but we fought and that's all we ask for them."
The Tigers played earlier in the day in a 46-24 win over Normal West, but with original Danville opponent Lincoln Park unable to show up, they volunteered to play the last game of the evening.
"We had a couple of teams wanting to step in, but Wheaton volunteered because the seeding parings for the tournament was in and they wanted to play," Robinson said. "We appreciate them for stepping in and giving us a real quality opponent and hopefully we made each other better today."
The Tigers jumped out to a 8-2 lead, but Danville got it to within 11-8 to end the quarter.
In the second quarter, Jones-Winslow hit a 3-point play to tie things up at 11, but Wheaton would take the lead back and would not relinquish it. Even though they had the lead throughout, the Tigers could not get rid of the Vikings.
The Vikings were down 21-17 at halftime and got within 27-25 after a Jones-Winslow free-throw at the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Vikings inched closer after another three-point play by Jones-Winslow with 1:11 left and a basket by Terrion Gouard with 28 seconds left.
Danville looked for a last-second 3 to tie the game, but DeMarcus Lucas missed with seconds left.
Jones-Winslow had 18 points to lead the Vikings, while Ja'Vaughn Robinson had five and Devan Larkin, Gouard and Jonathan Ireland each had two points.
"He's a leader for us," Durrell Robinson said about Jones-Winslow. "We struggle when he is not on the floor, so in the case of foul trouble, he did a good job avoiding that. He is capable of big games like this and we hope he keeps growing."
Jones-Winslow said that the energy he brings to the team is more important than anything.
"Energy is the first ingredient to victory and if everyone has energy, we are a very tough team to beat," Jones-Winslow said. "No matter what record a team has, if we have that energy, not many team beat us."
Max O'Connell had 11 points for Wheaton-Warrensville South, while Luca Carbanaro had 10 and Joe Preede and Aidan Dalby each had six.
The game ended six games in the third-annual shootout as it continues to grow as a key marquee place for teams to play before tournament play.
"We have had a good turnout to a point where more teams are asking about coming here," Robinson said. "We are limiting it to a 12-team shootout, but it is growing because of thee fans being welcoming and our staff and volunteers are always willing to help."
For Jones-Winslow, Saturday was the last Shootout game for him and the senior class.
It is a bittersweet moment. In this tournament, I scored the first varsity points of my career,. From being the eighth man to the starter , it it s crazy to see how the growth is going.
The Vikings will play Champaign Central on senior night on Tuesday before facing Rantoul next Saturday in the first round of regionals.
"We are going to say good by to seven seniors," Robinson said. "We played a tough schedule to get us ready for regionals and based on these last two games with Peoria Richwoods and Wheaton, we are pointing in the right direction."
"We are just locked in," Jones-Winslow said. "We have a good test on Senior night against Champaign Central and then in regional, we are going to be ready to play."
