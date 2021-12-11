At Combes Gym, Champaign
Danville 64, Champaign Central 51
Danville (64) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 6-10 2-2 15, Martez Rhodes 6-13 1-1 15, JJ Miles 5-7 1-3 14, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 3-6 4-5 10, Jonathan Ireland 2-10 0-0 5, Bryson Hinton Perez 0-0 0-0 0k Jaivion Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Terrion Gouard 0-2 0-0 0, Anthony Gouard 2-3 0-0 5, Quenton Alblinger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-52 8-11 64.
Central (51) — Chris Chen 0-2 0-0 0, Dwayne Hubbard 3-11 1-2 7, Axel Baldwin 5-10 2-2 12, Ta'shawn Butler 7-12 6-6 24, Maurice Thomas Jr. 3-5 0-0 6, Lawrence Parks 1-1 0-0 2, Javier Cooper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-43 9-10 51.
Danville `20 `10 `21 `13 `— `64
Central `13 `17 `14 `7 `— `51
3-pointers — Danville 8-16 (Miles 3-3, Rhodes 2-3, Robinson 1-3, Ireland 1-5, A.Gouard 1-2). Central 4-15 (Butler 4-7, Chen 0-1, Hubbard 0-4, Baldwin 0-2). Rebounds — Danville 22 (Jones-Winslow 6, Rhodes 3, Robinson 2, Miles 2, T.Gouard 2, A.Gouard 2, Ireland 1, Alblinger 1, TEAM 3). Central 31 (Butler 6, Thomas Jr. 6, Hubbard 5, Chen 4, Baldwin 4, Cooper 2, Parks 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Danville 14 (Robinson 5, Miles 4, Rhodes 2, Jones-Winslow 1, Ireland 1, A.Gouard 1). Central 12 (Chen 5, Butler 2, Cooper 2, Hubbard 1, Baldwin 1, Thomas Jr. 1). Turnovers — Danville 18, Central 29. Steals — Danville 20 (Robinson 4, Miles 4, Jones-Winslow 4, Ireland 4, Rhodes 2, Hinton Perez 1, A.Gouard 1). Central 7 (Hubbard 2, Butler 2, Chen 1, Baldwin 1, Cooper 1). Total fouls — Danville 14, Central 13. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Officials — Kevin Coughenour, Mike Kukuck, Kevin Sprau.
Records — Danville 5-1 overall, 1-0 in the Big 12 Conference. Champaign Central 0-3 overall, 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference.
JV Score — Danville 48, Champaign Central 46.
