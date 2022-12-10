Danville logo

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

At Danville High

Peoria High 58, Danville 39

Peoria High (58) — De'Kwon Brown 6-12 0-3 12, JT O'Conner 2-2 0-0 4, Mikequese Taylor 6-8 1-2 13, Daquan Little 1-5 0-0 3, LeShawn Stowers 2-7 3-3 8, Jaylen Beck 0-0 0-1 0, Dionte Mann 3-6 0-1 8, Devin Richardson 0-2 0-0 0, Melvion Wren 0-0 0-0 0, DeRonnie Pearson 0-1 0-0 0, Antonio Moore 0-2 0-2 0, Spencer Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Eli Love 4-9 2-6 10. Totals: 24-54 6-18 58.

Danville (39) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 4-12 5-7 14, Bryson Perez-Hinton 0-2 0-0 0, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 3-7 2-3 9, Terrien Gouard 0-0 0-0 0, Jonathan Ireland 1-8 0-0 3, Javion Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Devan Larkin 2-4 2-4 7, Demarcus Lucas 0-0 0-0 0, Quentin Alblinger 2-4 0-0 4, Kaden Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-43 9-14 39.

Peoria High `10 `24 `21 `3 `— `58

Danville `13 `7 `8 `11 `— `39

3-pointers — Peoria High 4-13 (Mann 2-4, Little 1-2, Stowers 1-3, Brown 0-2, Richardson 0-1, Moore 0-1); Danville 4-19 (Robinson 1-6, Jones-Winslow 1-2, Ireland 1-6, Larkins 1-2, Smith 0-1, Young 0-1). Rebounds — Peoria High 40 (Brown 9, Love 8, Stowers 6, Richardson 4, Taylor 3, O'Conner 2, Little 1, Beck 1, Mann 1, Wren 1, Pearson 1, Moore 1, Russell 1, TEAM 1). Danville 30 (Robinson 7, Larkin 5, Jones-Winslow 4, Alblinger 4, Smith 3, Gouard 2, Ireland 2, Perez-Hinton 1, Lucas 1, TEAM 1). Assists — Peoria High 8 (Brown 4, Stowers 2, O'Conner 1, Mann 1). Danville 6 (Robinson 1, Jones-Winslow 1, Gouard 1, Ireland 1, Smith 1, Larkins 1). Turnovers — Peoria High 14, Danville 21. Steals — Peoria High 9 (Brown 5, Mann 2, Taylor 1, Moore 1). Danville 9 (Jones-Winslow 3, Smith 2, Robinson 1, Perez-Hinton 1, Ireland 1, Larkin 1). Total fouls — Peoria High 16, Danville 14. Fouled out — Jones-Winslow. Technical foul — Jones-Winslow. Officials — Kevin Coughenour, Nathan Howie and Mike Kukuck.

Records — Peoria High 5-1 overall, 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference. Danville 3-4 overall, 0-1 in the Big 12 Conference.

JV score — Peoria High 62, Danville 42.

Tags

Trending Video