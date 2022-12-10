PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Danville High
Peoria High 58, Danville 39
Peoria High (58) — De'Kwon Brown 6-12 0-3 12, JT O'Conner 2-2 0-0 4, Mikequese Taylor 6-8 1-2 13, Daquan Little 1-5 0-0 3, LeShawn Stowers 2-7 3-3 8, Jaylen Beck 0-0 0-1 0, Dionte Mann 3-6 0-1 8, Devin Richardson 0-2 0-0 0, Melvion Wren 0-0 0-0 0, DeRonnie Pearson 0-1 0-0 0, Antonio Moore 0-2 0-2 0, Spencer Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Eli Love 4-9 2-6 10. Totals: 24-54 6-18 58.
Danville (39) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 4-12 5-7 14, Bryson Perez-Hinton 0-2 0-0 0, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 3-7 2-3 9, Terrien Gouard 0-0 0-0 0, Jonathan Ireland 1-8 0-0 3, Javion Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Devan Larkin 2-4 2-4 7, Demarcus Lucas 0-0 0-0 0, Quentin Alblinger 2-4 0-0 4, Kaden Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-43 9-14 39.
Peoria High `10 `24 `21 `3 `— `58
Danville `13 `7 `8 `11 `— `39
3-pointers — Peoria High 4-13 (Mann 2-4, Little 1-2, Stowers 1-3, Brown 0-2, Richardson 0-1, Moore 0-1); Danville 4-19 (Robinson 1-6, Jones-Winslow 1-2, Ireland 1-6, Larkins 1-2, Smith 0-1, Young 0-1). Rebounds — Peoria High 40 (Brown 9, Love 8, Stowers 6, Richardson 4, Taylor 3, O'Conner 2, Little 1, Beck 1, Mann 1, Wren 1, Pearson 1, Moore 1, Russell 1, TEAM 1). Danville 30 (Robinson 7, Larkin 5, Jones-Winslow 4, Alblinger 4, Smith 3, Gouard 2, Ireland 2, Perez-Hinton 1, Lucas 1, TEAM 1). Assists — Peoria High 8 (Brown 4, Stowers 2, O'Conner 1, Mann 1). Danville 6 (Robinson 1, Jones-Winslow 1, Gouard 1, Ireland 1, Smith 1, Larkins 1). Turnovers — Peoria High 14, Danville 21. Steals — Peoria High 9 (Brown 5, Mann 2, Taylor 1, Moore 1). Danville 9 (Jones-Winslow 3, Smith 2, Robinson 1, Perez-Hinton 1, Ireland 1, Larkin 1). Total fouls — Peoria High 16, Danville 14. Fouled out — Jones-Winslow. Technical foul — Jones-Winslow. Officials — Kevin Coughenour, Nathan Howie and Mike Kukuck.
Records — Peoria High 5-1 overall, 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference. Danville 3-4 overall, 0-1 in the Big 12 Conference.
JV score — Peoria High 62, Danville 42.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.