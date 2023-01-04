FITHIAN — Oakwood senior Dalton Hobick could hear all of the fans yelling at him to shoot in the final seconds of the Comets 77-58 victory over the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers on Tuesday night.
Hobick thought about it, but knew that he had already did enough damage with a career-best 37 points.
“I knew that I should not shoot in that situation,’’ said Hobick, who could have tied the school-record of 40 points with another 3-pointer.
Actually, the 6-foot-1 guard had two chances to tie the record in the final minutes.
“I started thinking about 40 when I made that last 3 to give me 37,’’ he said, noting that he was watching his point total on the scoreboard. “I got a couple shots and they just didn’t go in. I got another chance at the end, but we were up 19 points and I realized I was good with that performance.’’
Amazingly, Hobick reached 37 points by making 14-of-22 shots from the field, including 8-of-13 from 3-point range. And not only did he miss his last two 3-pointers, but he started the night making just 2-of-5. In between he was 6-for-6 behind the arc.
“I thought I shot it pretty well,’’ Hobick said. “It was a fun for our first home game of the season.’’
The Comets, who improved to 12-5 overall, had played their first 16 games in either tournaments at Tri-County, St. Joseph-Ogden or Monticello, or on the road.
“We were just looking to put on a good show for our fans,’’ Hobick said. “It’s a good feeling to get a win.’’
And Hobick wasn’t just a big-time scorer on Tuesday night. The senior also finished with a game-high seven assists — five of those coming in the fourth quarter.
“You look at a kid like that and see the points, but he does so much more for us,’’ Oakwood coach Jeff Mandrell said. “He can score. He can distribute. And he can play great defense.
“Obviously, when he plays like he did tonight, we are so much better.’’
And the Comets needed him to step up as they were without senior Tanner Pichon (illness) and junior forward Alec Harrison picked up two quick fouls.
“We were down a couple guys because of sickness and when Alec picked up those two fouls, I knew it was on me to do what I could for my team,’’ said Hobick, who made eight straight shots from the second quarter until early in the fourth quarter.
Mandrell admitted it’s one of the best games that he has ever seen.
“That’s leadership. It’s not always about the things that you say. Sometimes, it’s about how you play and compete,’’ he said, noting that Hobick hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter after Hoopeston Area had pulled within 41-40. “Those were some real dagger type shots.’’
Hoopeston Area coach Kevin Root acknowledged that Hobick got way too many open looks.
“We came in talking about finding him and getting a hand up against him,’’ Root said. “We kept talking about it during the game, but we just didn’t find him.
“And in the fourth quarter, we started flying out after him, but we didn’t rotate defensively as a team and we gave up some real easy baskets down low.’’
Of those five fourth-quarter assists from Hobick, three of them came on layups by senior Joshua Ruch, who finished with 17 points.
“Having Tanner out with illness, we needed Josh to play well and he did,’’ Mandrell said.
Not only were the Cornjerkers within 1 point (41-40) in the third quarter, they actually had the lead for most of the first quarter.
“We had the lead and (Oakwood) was in foul trouble,’’ Root said. “We missed a bunch of easy baskets and we turned the ball over.
“It wasn’t the stuff that Oakwood was doing to us that caused it, we caused it ourselves.’’
Hoopeston Area committed 20 turnovers in the contest leading to 29 points for Oakwood.
“This is an ongoing problem,’’ Root said. “Once we clean up our turnovers and we start making shots down low, we are going to be a different team.
“Hopefully, one of these days it all comes together.’’
Senior Anthony Zamora had a team-high 15 points for the Cornjerkers, while Owen Root chipped in with 12 in the losing cause.
Joining Hobick and Ruch in double figures for Oakwood was junior guard Brody Taflinger with 14 points to go along with six assists.
