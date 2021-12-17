COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys basketball team had a tough first half and could not recover as it lost to Lafayette Central Catholic 63-50.
Alan Karrfalt had 18 points for the Trojans, who outscored the Knights 36-34 in the second half after being down 29-14 at halftime, Savion Waddell had 14 with 11 rebounds and three steals, Duncan Keller added eight and Neil Ellmore had eight rebounds.
The Trojans will host Western Boone on Tuesday.
