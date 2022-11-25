DANVILLE — The Covington boys basketball team defeated Milford 65-43 at the Topper Classic on Friday.
Duncan Keller had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Trojans, while Austin Stein had 16 points, Coye Ferguson had 13 points with eight rebounds and four assists and Karver Fye and Curt Slider each had seven points.
Adin Portwood had 17 to lead the Bearcats, while Sawyer Laffoon had 12 points.
The Trojans will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a game that will determine the champion of the Classic while the Bearcats will face host Schlarman Academy on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.