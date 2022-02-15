COVINGTON, Ind. – The Covington boys’ basketball team hosted Fountain Central in one of the top rivalry games in the area.
The host Trojans came away with a 42-30 victory in a game where the adrenalin level was high while the execution level was not.
Fountain Central (9-12, 1-4 WRC) took an early 8-5 with a pair of 3-pointers by Mason Larkin and Will Harmon and a basket by Luke Foxworthy.
Covington (15-5, 6-0) managed baskets from Calvin Springer and Savion Waddell along with a free throw from Coye Ferguson.
The Mustangs would go on to add a free throw from Jared McCarthy and a trey from Harmon against a three-pointer from Duncan Keller for a 12-8 lead for the visitors.
That looked as if it might be the score at the end of the first quarter, but Koby Wolf made two of three free throws for the Mustangs with 0.3 seconds left.
Covington inbounded the ball and fired off a three-quarter court shot that went through the hoop and one official indicated that it had been taking in time, but another official waved off the basket, causing a great wave of complaints from the Trojan players and fans.
The second official correctly ruled the basket as “no good” as with 0.3 seconds, only a tip can count – it takes 0.4 seconds minimum for a shot.
When the commotion ended, Fountain Central lead 14-8, but it appeared, going into the second period that the ruling had changed the momentum, but, strangely, in the favor of Covington.
The Trojans opened the period with a steal and lay-up, a trey and a free throw from Alan Karrfalt followed by a lay-up from Waddell that, thanks to a lone basket from, Larkin for the Mustangs, tied the score at 16-all.
Fountain Central looked as if they might regain control as Larkin made a three-pointer and a lay-up to put his team up 21-16.
Covington quickly responded and took the lead for good as Duncan Keller made a pair of three-pointers sandwiched around a three-point play from Waddell for a 25-21 score at halftime.
“We made shots early, but we always knew Covington would answer,” Greg Dean, the Fountain Central head coach said. “We continued to get good shoots, but we couldn’t make them.”
His Mustangs went on a four-minute dry spell from midway through the second quarter to a short time in the third ended by baskets from Harmon and Larkin.
The drought might have ended, but the visitors scored only those four points in the period while the Trojans were adding eleven to pull away for a 36-25 lead.
Keller for Covington and Ely Thompson for Fountain Central traded three-pointers to open the scoring in the fourth quarter.
After that, defenses dominated and except for a three-point play from Waddell and a shot just before the horn by Thompson, the remainder of the contest was scoreless, abetted by Covington going into a delay game.
The final score was 42-30 in favor of the hosts. Waddell had 15 points with eight rebounds, while Keller had 13, Karrfalt had nine points and Calvin Springer had five rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Dean said his defense played well, keeping Covington to only 42 points (about ten below their season average), but that while his offense got good looks, they still need “to learn to put the ball in the hole.”
For Covington head coach Evan Morgan, the game was all about picking up the victory – one that means his team will face South Vermillion on Saturday with the WRC title on the line.
“We played three games in four days, had no practice and it was a conference game and a rivalry one,” he said. “So, the big thing was that we found a way to win, even though we didn’t play well.” Morgan, like Dean, said his team did play some good defense, noting, “We got stops when we needed them.”
Covington now gets a five-day break until they play South Vermillion, but Fountain Central has to play its fourth game in five days on Tuesday as they host Attica.
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
