CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – it was a matchup between two teams who were desperate for a win when Crawfordsville hosted Covington in a throwback game at the old Athenian gym.
Both Covington (12-12) and Crawfordsville (8-14) were 1-6 in their previous seven and the contest was the final regular season game before the start of sectional play next week.
Each squad was looking not only for a win, which Covington got by a 58-55 score, but also for something positive to take into their state tournament opener.
Playing in old-fashioned uniforms in front of a raucous sellout crowd of 1,400, the two teams appeared to be nervous at the start with missed shots and turnovers in the opening 90 seconds.
Duncan Keller got Covington on the board first at the 6:14 mark and the Trojans expanded their lead to five as Coye Ferguson hit a short jumper and Karver Fye made a trey for a 7-2 score.
It was midway through the period before the Athenians would score another basket, but when they did, it started an 11-5 run that saw the first quarter end 13-12 in favor of the hosts.
Crawfordsville began the second period with a putback and a 3-pointer, but Ferguson fed Urban Roarks for a three-pointer to get back into the game, down one.
Two minutes of hustle by both teams saw the squads turn each other over with the only points coming on a pair of free throws by the hosts.
After a trey from the Athenians, Keller made a free throw, Ferguson made two baskets, Dane Gerling got a tip to keep the Trojan close and then Austin Stein hit a jumper to tie the game at 28-all at the half.
After the break, the teams traded three-pointers with Covington getting theirs on a pass from Fye to Stein, but once again, the offenses of both squads struggled and there was another two-minute drought.
Covington took the lead in the middle of the period only to see their hosts come right back and go up 42-38.
Curt Slider made one of two free throws to slow down the run, but the Athenians led 44-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Prior to the start of the game, the PA announcer spoke about how the two schools had played some great games in this old gym and the final period lived up to that past history.
Defenses got more aggressive, but without a lot of fouling, so each possession became important.
Crawfordsville took a 46-39 lead, but Covington came right back to tie the game on a trey followed by a steal and lay-up by Keller and a putback by Ferguson for a 46-46 score with three minutes gone.
The Athenians got a steal and a lay-up, but Fye countered with a runner.
The hosts hit a trey, but Stein made a short jumper then a pair of Crawfordsville free throws put the Trojans down three at 53-50 with 2:54 to go.
Gerling made a lay-up off an assist from Ferguson to cut the Covington deficit to one and then Keller made a three-pointer to put the Trojans up two at 55-53.
With 39 seconds left, Crawfordsville decided they would try to send the Trojans to the line by fouling every time a Covington player got the ball.
This led to a couple of misses on the front ends of one-and-ones, but Keller eventually made two in a row for a 57-53 score.
With 13 seconds, the Athenians drew within two at 57-55 and they fouled Keller who made the first of two for a three-point lead.
The hosts had two chances to tie the game, but both times the Covington defense rose to the challenge to stop them and win the contest.
Keller spoke about his late free throws, saying, “I just went up there and took a deep breath and shot them.”
Covington coach Evan Morgan, a graduate of Crawfordsville, said the win was big for his team.
“We showed we could close out a game. We got some momentum and confidence going into a tough sectional.”
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
