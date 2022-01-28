CAYUGA, Ind. – Atticus Blank of North Vermillion opened the scoring when his Falcons hosted Covington in boys’ basketball, but the Trojans responded with a dozen straight points on the way to a 56-33 win.
After Blank’s jumper, Covington (11-5, 4-0 WRC) took the lead for good when Coye Ferguson fed Calvin Springer for a three-pointer.
In the next four minutes, the Trojans would add 10 more points before Landon Naylor scored for the Falcons on a driving lay-up.
Across that same span, North Vermillion (5-11, 1-2 WRC) would miss several open looks with the visitors grabbing the rebounds and racing to the other end of the floor.
“If we make a couple of those early 3’s, it’s a different game,” Cody Wright, the Falcon head coach said of the first quarter misses. “We’re not a great scoring team so it’s hard on us if we fall behind like that.”
In the final 75 seconds of the quarter, Owen Edwards scored for North Vermillion as did Neil Ellmore for the Trojans in a period that ended 14-6.
Savion Waddell hit the first basket of the second quarter, but Blank responded with one of his own.
Duncan Keller knocked down a three-pointer for Covington, but after a pair of free throws by Jerome White for the Falcons, Noah Scott made a trey for the hosts that cut the margin to six at 19-13.
The teams traded baskets for a couple of possessions but then Waddell made a trey off an assist from Dane Gerling and then added two free throws as the Trojans led 28-18 at the halftime break.
“I told the team if we could hold Covington to 50 points, we’d have a chance,” Wright said. “Our defense played well and we held them to that until we put in our reserves.”
Covington started the third quarter by scoring four in a row, but Carter Edney replied with a trey for the hosts.
After three minutes of back-and-forth action when only thing happening were missed shots and fouls, Ferguson hit a three-pointer for the Trojans for a 35-21 score.
Both teams spent the rest of the quarter scoring from the free-throw line and the period ended 37-24 in favor of the visitors.
The Trojans pushed the lead to seventeen in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, but then the Falcons made a run, getting three-pointers from Blank and Naylor, but Springer and Waddell combined to push it back out.
The closing couple of minutes of the game saw mostly reserves on the floor for both squads with Covington scoring the final nine points of the game to stretch the margin to 23 when the horn sounded.
“I thought we played hard – our effort was good,” Wright said. “We defended everybody but Waddell pretty well. He’s 6’3” or 6’4” and we can’t match up with him. He was the only guy who got to double digits [scoring 20] on us.”
Wright said his team was stagnant in the first half, contributing he said, to the poor shooting.
“We moved the ball better in the second half and our offense looked better,” he explained, “but we still couldn’t hit our shots.”
Wright concluded by saying his team has steadily been improving and that they are looking forward to playing North Newton on Saturday in the hope of picking up a sixth win on the season.
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
