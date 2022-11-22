DANVILLE — The Covington boys basketball team went to 2-0 at the Topper Classic on Tuesday with a 50-38 win over Paris.
Duncan Keller had 18 points with nine rebounds for the Trojans, while Austin Stein had 11 points, Coye Ferguson had 10 points with seven rebounds and Karver Fye had five assists.
The Trojans will take on Milford on Friday and will wrap up the Classic against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Saturday.
