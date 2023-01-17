DANVILLE — The boys side of the Vermilion County Tournament got started on Saturday and it gave teams a chance to set a tone.
Salt Fork started slow against Armstrong-Potomac, being down 14-13 after the first quarter, but the Storm rallied to outscore the Trojans 14-6 in the second and would go on to win 59-37 at Mary Miller Gym.
“It was the third time we have played them, so Armstrong came out pretty well and were ready for us,” Salt Fork coach Aaron Johnson said. “They threw a wrinkle with a box and one defense and that frustrated us. Eventually, we settled in and we got our offense more comfortable and got more into the game.”
Garrett Taylor had 20 points to lead the Storm, while Blake Norton added 17 and Jameson Remole had six points.
Both Garrett and Blake are good scores and do a lot on the offensive glass,” Johnson said. “The majority of their scoring comes from shots that we muss. We work really well together and have a collective approach. All the team members have been moving without the ball and they have been finding the shots that they need to take.”
Kollin Asbury had 15 points to lead the Trojans, while Cole Bailey had eight and Bowen Hesterberg added six points.
The Storm will face Westville today at 6:30 p.m. in a rare occurrence in the tournament.
“We haven’t played them this season,” Johnson said. “Like all teams, they have a different approach, so we have to execute better than we did against Armstrong and do better defensively from start to finish because they have a lot of ways to score. We have to put our best foot forward and not go back like we did Saturday.”
Oakwood wanted to makeup for last year’s start in the tournament and more than did that with a 60-34 win over Westville.
“We lost to Westville and Georgetown to start the tournament last season, so we wanted to have a better showing in the tournament,” Oakwood coach Jeff Mandrell said. “I thought we came out and shot very well. It was one of our better defensive games. We were solid defensively and pressured the ball and didn’t give up any easy second shots.”
Dalton Hobick had 26 to lead the Comets, while Alec Harrison had 13, Josh Ruch had eight, Brody Taflinger had seven and Tanner Pichon added six.
“He can really take over a game and has been a good player for us,” Mandrell said about Hobick. “As a senior, he can lead by example and if you need a pressure shot, he is who you want to take it.”
The Comets will face Armstrong-Potomac today at 5 p.m. and unlike the Salt Fork-Westville matchup, it will be the second matchup with the two teams.
“We played them at their place earlier this season and they play hard and you have to play against them and have the kind of intensity to defend against them,” Mandrell said. “This time of year, we are getting closer to regionals, so we have to play like a team that knows what they need to do to win.”
Drew Wichtowski had 11 points to lead Westville, while Landon Haurez had 10 points and Kamden Maddox added seven.
In Saturday’s opener, Hoopeston Area beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 59-31. Kendrick Sigerill had 17 points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Anthony Zamora had 15 points, Owen Root had 12 points and Wyatt Eisenmann added seven.
Jase Latoz had 11 points to lead the Buffaloes, while JJ Hall had seven and Aaron Maquet added six.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin did not play on Saturday, but will start today at 8 p.m. against Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Hoopeston Area will take the night off today and will face BHRA on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
