CHAMPAIGN — The game plan for the Danville Vikings was pretty simple — keep Champaign Centennial out of the paint.
“The first time we played them, they only attempted four 3s,’’ Danville coach Durrell Robinson said. “Our thing was to keep them out of the paint and keep them in front of us.
“We did a good job in stretches. But then at times, we let up. It wasn’t anything that surprised. They just did a good job of executing.’’
Centennial scored 42 of their 50 points — all 21 field goals — in the lane against Danville as the Chargers posted a 50-43 victory over the Chargers at Carradine Gymnasium in Champaign.
“We were pressuring them and the only thing they could get was inside the paint,’’ said Danville sophomore guard Ja’Vaughn “Diddy’ Robinson. “We gave up way too many points in the paint and that’s what killed us at the end.’’
Centennial (9-7 overall, 1-2 in the Big 12 Conference) also turned 17 offensive rebounds into five baskets or 10 second-chance points.
“We just needed to get more defensive and offensive rebounds,’’ said Diddy Robinson as the Viking were outrebounded 39-24. “We also didn’t do a good job of executing on offense.
“It was just those two things that cost us.’’
It didn’t help the Vikings (5-9 overall, 1-2 in the Big 12) that Diddy Robinson, who scored a game-high 21 points, was on the bench with two fouls for nearly eight minutes in the first half.
Danville went from holding a 7-6 lead midway through the first quarter to trailing 20-15 with 2 minutes, 13 second left in the first half.
“That comes with experience,’’ said Durrell Robinson, when asked if he thought about returning Diddy Robinson to the game sooner in the second quarter. “I tried to get him to realize that fouls add up. The first foul he had is one that he could have kept to himself.
“That pretty much affected our game plan.’’
With Diddy Robinson back on the court in the second half, Danville pulled with 21-20 on the first basket of the second half.
But Centennial responded with a pair of offensive rebounds, eventually leading to a basket Kellen Davis that fueled a 6-0 run as the Vikings never got within five points again.
Coach Robinson pointed to toughness as being the biggest issue for his Vikings.
“We are not mentally tough or physically tough,’’ he said. “When teams play physical with us, we tend to shy away. We will settle for more jump shots.’’
Diddy Robinson was 8-of-11 from the floor, while the rest of his teammates were 8-of-35 or 22.8 percent including 1-of-7 from 3-point range.
“Everyone on this team can step up and score,’’ Diddy Robinson said. “We just need to hit the open shots and we will be good.’’
Coach Robinson played 10 different players against Centennial, trying to find the right combination.
“We were hoping it was going to be our two experienced seniors,’’ said Coach Robinson as O’Shawn Jones-Winslow and Jonathan Ireland combined for 12 points on 4-of-18 shooting from the field. “If not them, then it’s the next man up. Hopefully, someone can step into that role.
“We will keep rotating until we find someone.’’
One bright spot for the Vikings was forward Quentin Alblinger who had six points on 3-of-3 shooting and six rebounds.
“He’s been giving us productive minutes and that’s why he is starting,’’ Durrell Robinson said.
Rich Central 86, Danville 64
Danville seniors Jonathan Ireland and O’Shawn Jones-Winslow bounced back Saturday afternoon for the Vikings.
Ireland and Jones-Winslow combined for 37 points but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings fell to the Rich Township Raptors.
Danville (5-10) travels to Normal West this Friday.
