GEORGETOWN — Iroquois West senior Cannon Leonard scored 16 of his game-high 29 points in the second half to lead the Raiders past the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes in a Vermilion Valley Conference boys basketball contest on Tuesday night.
Leonard, who has signed to play football at Iowa, had eight of his team's 15 points in the third quarter when the Raiders outscored the Buffaloes 15-6 to take the lead for good. Joining Leonard in double figures for Iroquois West was senior Sam McMillan with 17 points.
Aaron Maquet had a team-high 14 points for the Buffaloes, while A'Jhon Watson chipped in with 11 for Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
At Georgetown
Iroquois West 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 38
Iroquois West (54) — Evan Izquiendo 0 0-0 0, Sam McMillan 8 0-0 17, CJ Perzee 0 0-0 0, Kyler Meents 0 0-0 0, Dean Clendenen 0 0-0 0, Tyler Reed 2 1-2 6, Ryan Manahan 0 0-0 0, Kyle Manahan 0 0-0 0, Cannon Leonard 12 5-9 29, Jace Pankey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 6-11 54.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (38) — A'Jhon Watson 5 1-2 11, Cameron Steinbaugh 4 0-1 8, Cohen Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Jase Latoz 0 2-2 2, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Ruben Rangel 0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 4 4-4 14, Kevin Morgan 0 0-0 0, Triston Hepburn 0 0-0 0, J.J. Hall 1 1-1 3. Totals: 14 8-10 38.
Iroquois West `15 `9 `15 `15 `— `54
Geo-RF `6 `18 `6 `8 `— `38
3-pointers — Iroquois West 2 (McMillan 1, Reed 1). Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2 (Maquet 2). Total fouls — Iroquois West 10, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 9. Fouled out — none.
Records — Iroquois West 10-3 overall, 3-0 in the VVC. Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3-11 overall, 0-3 in the VVC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.