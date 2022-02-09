BISMARCK — Brett Meidel and Hayden Rice combined for 45 points as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils rolled past the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes in a Vermilion Valley Conference contest.
Meidel scored 10 of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter as the Blue Devils opened a 20-3 lead over the Buffaloes, while Rice knocked down a game-high six 3-pointers in 10 straight victory for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, which improved to 22-7 overall and 8-2 in the VVC.
Senior guard Cale Steinbaugh was the lone player in double figures for Georgetown-Ridge Farm as he finished with team-high 21 points. The Buffaloes fall to 12-14 overall and 6-4 in the league.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31
Geo-RF (31) — Jace Bina 0 3-4 3, Cameron Steinbaugh 2 0-1 4, Cohen Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Cale Steinbaugh 8 4-7 21, Kaden Mingee 0 3-5 3, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Zack Roach 0 0-0 0, Bryson Pigg 0 0-0 0, Berry 0 0-0 0, JJ Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 10-17 31.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (61) — Brett Meidel 10 3-4 25, Micah Stanford 0 0-0 0, Ayden Ingram 0 0-0 0, Hayden Rice 7 0-0 20, Asa Ray 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Tidwell 0 0-0 0, Braden Sackett 0 0-0 0, Dawson Dodd 1 0-0 2, KJ Brown 0 0-0 0, Owen Miller 2 0-0 4, Ned Hill 4 0-2 8. Totals: 25 3-6 61.
Geo-RF `3 `9 `17 `2 `— `31
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al `20 `17 `15 `9 `— `61
3-pointers — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1 (Cale Steinbaugh 1). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8 (Rice 6, Meidel 2). Total fouls — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 13. Fouled out — none.
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12-14 overall, 6-4 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 22-7 overall, 8-2 in the VVC.
