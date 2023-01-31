BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team overcame a slow start to beat Chrisman 65-42 on Tuesday.
Ayden Ingram had 15 points to lead the Blue Devils, who were down 16-14 after the first quarter, but outscored the Cardinals 23-3 in the second quarter. Micah Stanford and Chaz Dubois each had 12 points, while Brett Meidel had eight, Isaiah Tidwell had six and Hayden Rice and Caden Keleminic each had five points.
Nic Eddy had 16 points for Chrisman, while Triston Lehmkuhl had 12 and Chris Francis and Rogan Mahoney each had six.
The Blue Devils will face Cornerstone on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. start.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 65, Chrisman 42
Chrisman (42) — Gavin McCord 0 0-0 0, Gage Tingley 1 0-0 2, Triston Lehmkuhl 4 1-2 12, Chris Francis 2 0-0 6, Nic Eddy 5 5-5 16, Board 0 0-0 0, John Mosier 0 0-2 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Garrett Wells 0 0-0 0, Rogan Maloney 2 1-2 6. Totals: 14 7-11 42.
BHRA (65) — Ethan Dubois 0 0-0 0, Micah Stanford 5 1-1 12, Ayden Ingram 6 2-3 15, Hayden Rice 2 0-0 5, Chaz Dubois 5 0-0 12, Brett Meidel 2 3-3 8, Isiah Tidwell 3 0-0 6, Caden Keleminic 2 0-0 5, Landon Leigh 1 0-0 2, Owen Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 6-7 65.
Chrisman;16;3;10;13;—;42
BHRA;14;23;19;9;— ;65
3-point field goals — Chrisman 7 (Lehmkuhl 3, Francis 2, Eddy, Maloney); BHRA 7 (Chaz Dubois 2, Stanford, Ingram, Rice, Meidel, Keleminic). Total fouls — Chrisman 7, BHRA 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
