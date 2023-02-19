BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team cruised to a 59-36 win over Westville in the opening game of an IHSA Class 2A regional.
Ayden Ingram had 25 points for the Blue Devils, who had a 33-19 halftime lead, while Isaiah Tidwell had eight, Chaz Dubois had seven and Hayden Rice and Brett Meidel each added six points.
Drew Wichtowski had 17 points to lead the Tigers, while Landon Huarez had seven points.
The Blue Devils will play Unity on Wednesday in a regional semifinal.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 59, Westville 36
Westville (36) — Easton Barney 1 0-0 2, Zack Russell 1 0-0 2, Ethan McMasters 1 0-0 2, Landon Haurez 2 3-7 7, Aiden Skinner 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 6 1-1 17, Cade Schaumburg 1 0-0 3, Matthew Darling 1 0-0 2, Kamden Maddox 0 0-0 0, Tyler Miller 0 1-1 1. Totals: 13 5-9 36
BHRA (59) — Micah Stanford 2 0-0 4, Ayden Ingram 11 1-2 25, Hayden Rice 2 0-0 6, Chaz Dubois 3 1-3 7, Brett Meidel 3 0-0 6, Isiah Tidwell 3 2-2 8, Caden Keleminic 0 0-0 0, Landon Leigh 0 0-0 0, Owen Miller 1 0-0 3. Totals: 25 4-7 59.
Westville;10;9;10;7;—;36
BHRA;15;18;18;8;— ;59
3-point field goals — Westville 5 (Wichtowski 4, Schaumburg); BHRA 5 (Ingram 2, Rice 2, Miller). Total fouls — Westville 6, BHRA 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
