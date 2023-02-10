BISMARCK — In a rematch of the Vermilion County Tournament Championship on Friday, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team once again found a way to beat Salt Fork.
The Blue Devils were only up 25-23 at halftime, but would hold off the Storm to win 55-50.
Ayden Ingram had 21 points to lead BHRA, while Micah Stanford had 14and Brett Meidel added 13.
Garrett Taylor had 23 points to lead the Storm, while Jameson Remole had 13 and Blake Norton added 11.
The Storm will take part in the Riverton Shootout on Saturday, while the Blue Devils will play Bloomington in the WatchFire Signs Shootout at Danville High School on Saturday.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 55, Salt Fork 50
Salt Fork (50) — Ty Smoot 1 0-1 2, Jameson Remole 5 0-0 14, Blake Hettmansberger 0 0-0 0, Evan Webb 1 0-2 2, Blake Norton 4 2-2 11, Hayden Chew 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 11 1-4 23. Totals: 22 3-9 50.
BHRA (55) — Micah Stanford 5 2-5 15, Ayden Ingram 9 0-0 21, Hayden Rice 0 2-2 2, Chaz Dubois 0 0-0 0, Brett Meidel 5 3-4 13, Isaiah Tidwell 2 0-2 4. Totals: 21 7-13 55.
Salt Fork;9;14;13;14;—;50
BHRA;18;7;16;14;— ;55
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 5 (Remole 4, Norton); BHRA 3 (Ingram 3). Total fouls — Salt Fork 14, BHRA 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.