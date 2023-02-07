GEORGETOWN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team took the lead early and held on to a 65-31 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Tuesday.
Ayden Ingram had 19 points to lead the Blue Devils, who had a 37-9 halftime lead, while Hayden Rice and Isaiah Tidwell each had 11 points, Owen Miller had seven and Ethan Dubois added six.
Aaron Maquet had 10 points for the Buffaloes, while JJ Hall had eight and Jase Latoz added five.
The Blue Devils will host Salt Fork on Friday, while the Buffaloes will face Hoopeston Area.
At Georgetown
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31
BHRA (65) — Ethan Dubois 2 2-3 6, Ayden Ingram 8 0-1 19, Hayden Rice 5 1-1 11, Chaz Dubois 2 1-4 5, Brett Meidel 2 0-0 4, Isaiah Tidwell 4 3-4 11, Caden Keleminic 1 0-0 2, Landon Leigh 0 0-0 0, Owen Miller 3 1-5 7. Totals: 27 8-18 65.
Geo-RF (31) — Cameron Steinbaugh 0 3-12 3, Cohen Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Logan Humnmel 0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 4 1-4 10, Kevin Morgan 1 0-0 3, Jase Latoz 2 0-0 5, Triston Hepburn 1 0-2 2, JJ Hall 4 0-1 8. Totals: 12 4-19 31.
BHRA;17;20;17;11;—;65
Geo-RF;4;5;12;10;— ;31
3-point field goals — BHRA 3 (Ingram 3); Geo-RF 3 (Maquet, Morgan, Latoz). Total fouls — BHRA 16, Geo-RF 16. Fouled out — Miller, Hall. Technical fouls — none.
