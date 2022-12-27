BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team started action at the Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament with two victories on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils started the day with a 54-42 win over Indiana Math and Science 54-48. BHRA was down 34-32 after the third quarter, but scored 22 points in the fourth.
Brett Meidel had 23 points for BHRA with nine points in the fourth, while Ayden Ingram had 15 points with seven points in the fourth and Isaiah Tidwell had 11 points with six points in the fourth.
In BHRA's next game, the Blue Devils won 82-55 over Villa Grove. Hayden Rice had 18 points, while Meidel had 17, Ingram and Tidwell each had 14, Chaz Dubois had eight and Micah Stanford added seven.
The Blue Devils will play Milford at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. If they win, they will play for the title on Thursday.
