BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team had a great ending to its season on Friday.
The Blue Devils scratched and clawed their way to a 55-52 win over St. Joseph-Ogden.
Brett Meidel had 17 points for the Blue Devils, while Elijah Tidwell had 16, Dawson Dodd and Brody Sexton each had eight and Asa Ray added six points.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 52
SJO (52) — Brazelton 0 0-0 0, Costa 0 0-0 0, Hutcherson 1 0-0 2, Wetzel 0 0-1 0, Rydell 5 1-1 11, Beyers 4 0-0 8, Atwood 0 0-0 0, Pence 4 2-2 10, Ingram 7 1-2 21. Totals: 21 4-6 52.
BHRA (55) — Dawson Dodd 4 0-0 8, Brody Sexton 2 2-2 8, Rance Bryant 0 0-0 0, Asa Ray 2 1-1 6, Elijah Tidwell 6 2-2 16, Brett Meidel 6 4-4 17, Noah Gomez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 9-9 55.
SJO;13;12;14;13;—;52
BHRA;14;19;7;15;—;55
3-point field goals — St. Joseph-Ogden 6 (Ingram 6); BHRA 6 (Sexton 2, Tidwell 2, Ray, Meidel). Total fouls — St. Joseph-Ogden 14, BHRA 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
