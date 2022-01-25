WATSEKA — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team played its first game since winning the Vermilion County Tournament on Tuesday and cruised to a 55-35 win over Watseka.
Brett Meidel had 15 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Ned Hill had 14, Hayden Rice had 11, Dawson Dodd had five and Ayden Ingram and Asa Ray each added four.
The Blue Devils will return home to play Hoopeston Area on Friday.
At Watseka
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 55, Watseka 35
BHRA (55) — Brett Meidel 7 1-2 5, Ayden Ingam 2 0-0 4, Hayden Rice 4 1-2 11, Asa Ray 2 0-1 4, Isaiah Tidwell 1 0-0 2, Braden Sackett 0 0-0 0, Dawson Dodd 2 0-1 5, Ned Hill 7 0-0 14. Totals: 25 2-6 55.
Watseka (35) — Hoy 0 0-0 0, Walwer 3 0-1 8, LaBelle 0 0-0 0, Meyer 2 0-0 5, Schroeder 6 0-0 15, Grant 2 1-1 5, Martin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 1-2 35.
BHRA;11;9;19;16;—;55
Watseka;13;13;7;2;—;35
3-point field goals — BHRA 3 (Rice 2, Dodd); Watseka 6 (Schroeder 3, Walwer 2, Meyer). Total fouls — BHRA 12, Watseka 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.