Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy. Periods of light rain in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy and windy at times. Thunder possible. Low around 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.