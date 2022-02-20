BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team had some tough games this season with Hoopeston Area during the regular season.
But on Saturday, the Blue Devils made sure that didn't happen for a third time.
BHRA jumped out to a 26-14 halftime lead and with a 26-11 third quarter run, went on to a 70-36 win in an IHSA Class 2A regional opener for its 13th straight win.
"The first two games we played them, it was pretty close and we had to battle in the fourth quarter to win," BHRA coach Gary Tidwell said. "I was please with our play and execution and we were able to put the game away early, so it was an great all-around game."
"We came in with some confidence because we had played them tough both times we had faced them," Hoopeston Area coach Jarud Van Dyke said. "You are not going to change a lot going in, but we had to take care of the ball and make the shots when we get the opportunity. Tonight we had a lot of unforced errors because of passing."
Brett Meidel had a game-high 22 points for the Blue Devils with nine points each in the first and third quarters.
"He's an outstanding player for us and he is getting better as the season progressed," Tidwell said. "In these last 13 games, he has been a key for us, not only in scoring, but in getting other people involved and on defense. He has been our go-to guy when we needed a play and I have been very impressed by his development. He has done a great job for us."
Mason Hackman had 14 points for BHRA with Hayden Rice getting 12 and Braden Sackett and KJ Brown each getting six points.
Tidwell said the balance in scoring has been a major part of the winning streak.
"We have had a real good balance through the year along with some inconsistencies and when those inconsistencies come up, someone comes up and fills the void for our team," Tidwell said. "It is good to have Mason back and he's been looking good the last week and that gives our team a hughe boost."
Ben Brown led the Cornjerkers with 21 points, while Nick Hofer had nine and Preston Van de Veer added six points.
"He (Brown) really turned it on. Once he got back from Christmas break, he had a couple of 30-point games and averaged 20 points in conference," Van Dyke said. "He was definitely our go-to guy and we especially came to him as the season came on.
"Anthony Zamora was our second-leading score, second-leading rebounder and was our top assist guy, so he was the glue for our offense. Nick and Preston were critical for us especially with outside shooting. It seemed like whenever they had a good game for us, we were competitive and right there against the best teams in our schedule."
The Blue Devils are 25-7 and will travel to Tolono to face the host Unity Rockets on Wednesday in a regional semifinal. The two teams played each other before with the Rockets winning 61-53 in November.
"They are a very strong team. We played them at the end of November and they were coming off a state title football run and Mason was out with a football injury, so we are two different teams from then," Tidwell said. "I respect their program and what they have done.
"To play in that environment will be tough, but we played something like that two years ago against St. Joseph-Ogden. We have two or three guys from that team and have done a good job getting the other players ready mentally and we are ready to go."
"They (BHRA) are really well-coached and they have been on a roll winning 12-13 games in a row. We wish them the best of luck in the next round, " Van Dyke said.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 70, Hoopeston Area 36
Hoopeston Area (36) — Wyatt Eisenmann 0 0-0 0, Dylan Judy 0 0-0 0, Nick Hofer 4 0-0 9, Preston Van de Veer 2 0-0 6, Mason Rush 0 0-0 0, Anthony Zamora 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 0 0-0 0, Ben Brown 8 2-2 21, Ethan Steiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-2 36.
BHRA (70) — Brett Meidel 9 2-3 22, Micah Stanford 0 2-2 2, Ayden Ingram 1 0-0 2, Hayden Rice 5 0-0 12, Asa Ray 1 0-0 2, Mason Hackman 7 0-0 14, Isiah Tidwell 0 0-0 0, Dawson Dodd 0 0-0 0, KJ Brown 3 0-0 6, Owen Miller 0 0-0 0, Ned Hill 2 0-0 4. Totals: 30 5-6 70.
Hoopeston;6;8;11;11;—;36
BHRA;15;11;26;18;—;70
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 6 (Brown 3, Van de Veer 2, Hofer); BHRA 5 (Meidel 2, Rice 2, Sackett). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 6, BHRA 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
