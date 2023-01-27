HOOPESTON — Only up 48-46 going into the fourth quarter, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team stepped up big.
The Blue Devils outscored Hoopeston Area 16-4 in the fourth and would go on to win 64-50 on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Ayden Ingram had 23 points for the Blue Devils with eight points in the fourth, while Hayden Rice scored all of his six points in the fourth, Chaz Dubois had 14 points, Brett Meidel had 11 and Micah Stanford had eight points.
Anthony Zamora had 15 points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Preston Van DeVeer had 10, Kendrick Sigerill had nine, Owen Root had eight and Mason Rush added six points.
The Blue Devils will face Chrisman on Tuesday, while Hoopeston Area will take on Iroquois West on Tuesday.
At Hoopeston
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 64, Hoopeston Area 50
BHRA (64) — Micah Stanford 3 0-0 8, Ayden Ingram 8 3-3 23, Hayden Rice 1 4-6 6, Chaz Dubois 4 3-4 14, Brett Meidel 4 2-2 11, Isaiah Tidwell 1 0-0 2, Landon Leigh 0 0-0 0, Owen Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 12-15 64.
Hoopeston Area (50) — Wyatt Eisenmann 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 4 0-2 8, Trenton Montez 1 0-0 2, Preston Van DeVeer 4 0-0 10, Mason Rush 2 0-0 6, Anthony Zamora 7 1-3 15, Kendrick Sigerill 4 1-2 9, Ethan Steiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 2-7 50.
BHRA;12;21;15;16;—;64
Hoopeston;11;19;16;4;— ;50
3-point field goals — BHRA 10 (Ingram 4, Dubois 3, Stanford 2, Meidel); Hoopeston Area 4 (VanDeVeer 2, Rush 2). Total fouls — BHRA 13, Hoopeston Area 13. Fouled out — None Technical fouls — none.
