DANVILLE — More fouls than points is never the way a team wants to start it season.
But, that's exactly what happened to the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils on Monday against the Paris Tigers in the Hilltopper Classic at the Shebby Gymnasium.
"We had nine fouls in the first quarter. We had to make an adjustment,'' said Bis-Henn/Ross-Al coach Gary Tidwell, whose Blue Devils trailed the Tigers 13-6 at the end of the game's opening eight minutes.
A simple defensive adjustment not only cut down on the fouls, but Bis-Henn/Ross-Al went on a 26-15 run in the second quarter to take a 32-28 halftime advantage.
The Blue Devils would ride that momentum in the second half to a 66-54 victory.
"I thought we adjusted pretty well,'' Tidwell said. "We had a rough start at the beginning of the game. I thought we kept our composure and didn't panic.
"Paris came out with a little unconventional defense where they were trapping Brett (Meidel), so they had us scouted pretty well from the previous year. I think we were a little anxious at the beginning and we didn't shoot the ball well.''
That combination of poor shooting and sending the Tigers to the free-throw line eight times — they only made four — wasn't the way that the Blue Devils wanted to start this season.
"We had to make an adjustment,'' Tidwell said. "I thought our zone did a really good job. Our press and transition was really good. We ran the floor really well. Guys were advancing the ball and making the extra psss.''
Junior Ayden Ingram scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the second quarter as Bis-Henn/Ross-Al turned a 7-point deficit into a 32-28 halftime lead.
The Blue Devils continued rolling in the third quarter, pushing their lead out to double-digits with Micah Stanford scored eight of his 16 in that frame.
"Our team was pretty comfortable after the comeback in the second quarter,'' Tidwell said. "I think we had more confidence starting the second half.
"Our guards handled the pressure well and it was a fun first outing for us.''
Ingram and Stanford were the only Blue Devils to score in double figures, while Drake Bartos had a game-high 27 for the Tigers.
Both teams were back in action Tuesday night with Paris taking on Covington (1-0) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin facing Milford.
At Shebby Gymnasium
Hilltopper Classic
Bismarck-Henning/Rossvile-Alvin 66, Paris 54
Paris (54) — Jackson Rigdon 3 0-0 7, Reed Stuck 0 1-2 1, Kody Crampton 1 0-1 2, Drake Bartos 9 6-6 27, Dew Rogers 3 0-0 7, Tre Lee 3 1-3 7, Ty King 1 0-0 3, Connor Rhoads 0 0-0 0, Payton Lankster 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-12 54.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (66) — Brett Meidel 3 1-3 7, Ayden Ingram 5 6-8 17, Hayden Rice 3 1-2 7, Isaiah Tidwell 4 1-1 9, Micah Stanford 6 0-0 16, Amani Stanford 3 2-3 8, Chaz Dubois 0 0-1 0, Owen Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 11-18 66.
Paris `13 `15 `8 `18 `— `54
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al `6 `26 `16 `18 `— `66
3-pointers — Paris 6 (Bartos 3, Ridgon 1, Rogers 1, King 1). Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 5 (M.Stanford 4, Ingram 1). Total fouls — Paris 18, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al15. Fouled out — none. Officials — Kevin Coughenour, Nathan Howie and Jammison Kuemmerle.
Records — Paris 0-1 overall, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1-0 overall.
