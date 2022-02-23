TOLONO — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team lost to host Tolono Unity 46-42 on Wednesday in a IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal.
Mason Hackman had 19 points to lead to the Blue Devils, while Hayden Rice had eight, Brett Meidel had six and Ned Hill added four.
Unity will face St. Joseph-Ogden on Friday for the regional title.
At Tolono
Tolono Unity 46, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 42
Unity (46) — Blake Kimball 7 6-8 25, William Cowan 2 0-0 6, Henry Thomas 1 3-5 6, Cale Rawdin 0 1-2 1, Jay Saunders 0 0-2 0, Trustan Price 1 0-0 2, Andrew Thomas 0 0-0 0, Austin Langendorf 2 2-3 6. Totals: 13 12-20 46.
BHRA (42) — Brett Meidel 2 2-4 6, Ayden Ingra, 1 0-0 3, Hayden Rice 3 0-0 8, Mason Hackman 9 0-0 19, Dawson Dodd 1 0-0 2, Ned Hill 2 0-2 4. Totals: 18 2-6 42.
Unity;10;10;12;14;—;46
BHRA;7;8;16;11;— ;42
3-point field goals — Unity 8 (Kimball 5, Cowan 2, Thomas); BHRA 4 (Rice 2, Ingram, Hackman). Total fouls — Unity 14, BHRA 16. Fouled out — Langerdorf, Hackman. Technical fouls — Langerdorf.
