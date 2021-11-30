TOLONO — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team hit the road on Tuesday to face Unity.
After a slow first half, the Blue Devils rallied, but could not overcome the Rockets in a 61-53 loss.
Brett Meidel had 30 points, while Braden Sackett had nine points and Hayden Rice added six points.
The Blue Devils will take on Prairie Central at home on Saturday.
At Tolono
Unity 61, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 53
BHRA (53) — Brett Meidel 10 5-6 30, Ayden Ingram 1 0-0 3, Hayden Rice 2 0-0 6, Asa Ray 0 0-0 0, Elijah Tidwell 1 1-2 3, Braden Sackett 3 0-0 9, Dawson Dodd 0 0-0 0, Amani Stanford 0 0-0 0, Ned Hill 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-8 53.
Unity (61) — Kimball 7 6-7 25, Cowan 1 0-1 2, Henry 4 0-0 10, Warfel 0 0-0 0, Saunders 0 0-0 0, Porter 0 0-0 0, O'Neill 0 0-0 0, Price 1 0-0 3, Langendorf 6 2-3 15, Maxwell 0 6-8 6. Totals: 19 14-18 61.
BHRA;5;14;13;21;—;53
Unity;12;23;14;12;— ;61
3-point field goals — BHRA 11 (Meidel 5, Sackett 3, Rice 2, Ingram); Unity 9 (Kimball 5, Henry 2, Price, Langendorf). Total fouls — BHRA 20, Unity 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
