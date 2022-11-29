BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team had a tall order for its home opener against Unity on Tuesday.
While the Blue Devils hung around against the Rockets, they ended up losing 55-46.
Hayden Rice had 19 points to lead BHRA, who was down 25-21 at halftime, while Micha Stanford and Isiah Tidwell each had six and Brett Meidel and Chaz Dubois each had five points.
The Blue Devils will host Cissna Park on Tuesday.
At Bismarck
Unity 55, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 46
Unity (55) — Andrew Thomas 2 0-0 5, Will Cowin 3 0-0 7, Henry Thomas 4 2-4 10, Erick Meibach 1 0-0 2, Taylor Wantez 0 0-0 0, Jay Saunders 6 0-1 12, Aiden Potter 2 2-3 6, Dalton Dacie 1 0-0 2, Austin Laggdorf 2 7-9 11, Easton Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Jacob Maxwell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 11-17 55.
BHRA (46) — Micah Stanford 3 0-0 6, Ayden Ingram 1 0-0 2, Hayden Rice 6 2-2 19, Chaz Dubois 2 0-0 5, Brett Meidel 1 3-4 5, Isiah Tidwell 3 0-0 6, Owen Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 5-6 46.
Unity;15;10;12;18;—;55
BHRA;14;7;11;14;— ;46
3-point field goals — Unity 2 (Thomas, Cowin); BHRA 6 (Rice 5, Dubois). Total fouls — Unity 15, BHRA 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
