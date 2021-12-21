ST. JOSEPH — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team had a tough matchup with St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils took a 11-5 first quarter lead, but was outscored 48-26 the rest of the way as they lost to the Spartans 53-37.
Brett Meidel and Braden Sackett each had six points for the Blue Devils, while Ayden Ingram had five and Hayden Rice, Elijah Tidwell and Ned Hill each had four points.
BHRA will face Seeger on Wednesday.
At St. Joseph
St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 37
BHRA (37) — Brett Meidel 2 2-2 6, Ayden Ingram 2 1-1 5, Hayden Rice 1 1-2 4, Asa Ray 1 0-2 2, Elijah Tidwell 2 0-0 4, Braden Sackett 2 0-0 6, Dawson Dodd 1 0-0 2, KJ Brown 0 0-0 0, Owen Miller 1 0-0 2, Amani Stanford 0 2-2 2, Ned Hill 20-0 4. Totals: 14 6-9 37.
St. Joseph-Ogden (37) — Brazelton 0 0-0 0, Carter 0 0-0 0, Taylor 2 1-1 5, Smith 4 2-5 10, Leonard 0 2-2 2, Trimble 0 0-0 0, Beyers 3 0-0 6, Atwood 0 0-0 0, Pence 8 3-4 22, Ingram 3 0-0 8. Totals: 20 8-12 53.
BHRA;11;5;2;19;—;37
SJO;5;17;15;16;—;53
3-point field goals — BHRA 3 (Sackett 2, Rice); SJO 5 (Pence 3, Ingram 2). Total fouls — BHRA 13, SJO 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.