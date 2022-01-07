GILMAN — THe Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team had a tough start to Friday's game against Iroquois West, but battled back from a 26-8 halftime deficit to tie things up at 45-45 at the end of the fourth quarter.
But Iroquois West would outscore the Blue Devils and got the 53-50 win.
Hayden Rice had 15 points for the Blue Devils, while Brett Meidel had 14 , Dawson Dodd had nine and Ned Hill and Ayden Ingram each had six points.
The Blue Devils will take on Eastland (Lanark) on Saturday at the St. Joseph-Ogden Shootout.
At Gilman
Iroquois West 53, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 50
BHRA (50) — Brett Meidel 5 2-3 14, Ayden Ingram 3 0-0 6, Hayden Rice 6 0-0 15, Asa Ray 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Tidwell 0 0-0 0, Braden Sackett 0 0-0 0, Dawson Dodd 3 2-2 9, Ned Hill 3 0-2 6. Totals: 20 4-7 50.
Iroquois West (53) — Rhodes 5 1-2 13, McMillian 1 3-4 5, Read 0 2-2 2, Meents 0 0-0 0, Zavala 2 0-0 6, Frank 2 0-1 5, Tilstra 1 0-0 2, Leonard 9 2-8 20. Totals: 25 8-17 53.
BHRA;5;3;15;22;5;—;50
Iroquois West;13;13;14;5;8;—;53
3-point field goals — BHRA 6 (Rice 3, Meidel 2, Dodd); Iroquois West 5 (Rhodes 2, Zavala 2, Frank). Total fouls — BHRA 19, Iroquois West 10. Fouled out — Hill. Technical fouls — none.
