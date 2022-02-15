BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball got ready for postseason action on Tuesday with a 53-39 win over Westville in the regular season finale for both teams.
Brett Meidel had 24 points for the Blue Devils, who had a 21-17 halftime lead, while Dawson Dodd and Ned Hill each had eight and Braden Sackett had six.
Bryce Burnett had 16 points, while Kameron Maddox had eight and Quentin Bina added seven.
The Blue Devils will host Hoopeston Area on Saturday in playoff action, while the Tigers will face Oakwood.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 53, Westville 39
Westville (39) — Landen Haurez 1 1-2 3, Will Terry 1 0-0 2, Drew Wichtowski 0 1-2 1, Luke Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kamden Maddox 3 0-0 8, Quentin Bina 2 3-4 7, Bryce Burnett 8 0-0 16. Totals: 16 5-8 39.
BHRA (53) — Brett Meidel 10 2-3 24, Micah Stanford 0 0-0 0, Ayden Ingram 0 0-0 0, Hayden Rice 1 0-0 2, Asa Ray 1 0-0 3, Mason Hackman 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Tidwell 0 0-0 0, Braden Sackett 2 0-0 6, Dawson Dodd 4 0-0 8, KJ Brown 0 0-0 0, Owen Miller 0 0-2 0, Ned Hill 4 0-0 8. Totals: 23 2-5 53.
Westville;7;10;14;8;—;39
BHRA;15;6;18;14;—;53
3-point field goals — Westville 2 (Maddox 2); BHRA 5 (Meidel 2, Sackett 2, Ray). Total fouls — Westville 4, BHRA 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.