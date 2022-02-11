CATLIN — Two of the best teams in the Vermilion Valley Conference faced off on Friday as Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin traveled to Catlin to face Salt Fork.
After a 10-10 first quarter tie, the Blue Devils inched ahead in the second quarter for a 21-17 halftime lead and would hold on to a 50-46 win over the Storm.
Brett Meidel had 26 points to lead BHRA, while Ned Hill had 10 and Ayden Ingram added six.
Jameson Remole led Salt Fork with 15 points, while Garrett Taylor had 13, Camden Smoot had six and Colden Earles and Blake Norton each had five points.
BHRA will host Westville on Tuesday, while Salt Fork will play Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
At Catlin
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 50, Salt Fork 46
BHRA (50) — Brett Meidel 8 9-13 26, Ayden Ingram 1 4-4 6, Hayden Rice 1 0-0 3, Asa Ray 1 0-0 3, Isiah Tidwell 0 0-0 0, Dawson Dodd 1 0-0 2, Ned Hill 5 0-0 10. Totals: 16 13-17 50.
Salt Fork (46) — Colden Earles 1 2-2 5, Camden Smoot 3 0-0 6, Jameson Remole 5 2-2 15, Blake Hettmansberger 1 0-0 2, Blake Norton 2 0-1 5, Michael Jones 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 4 5-7 13. Totals: 16 9-12 46.
BHRA;10;11;14;15;—;50
Salt Fork;10;7;8;21;—;46
3-point field goals — BHRA 3 (Meidel, Rice, Ray); Salt Fork 5 (Remole 3, Earles, Norton). Total fouls — BHRA 16, Salt Fork 19. Fouled out — Ingram, Hettmansberger. Technical fouls — none.
