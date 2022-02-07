BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team battled with Milford all game on Monday and ended up with a 49-45 win.
Brett Meidel had 25 points for the Blue Devils, including 13 in the second quarter to give them a 27-22 halftime lead, while Ned Hill had 10 and Hayden Rice had six points.
Sawyer Laffoon had 19 points to lead the Bearcats, while Adin Portwood had nine and Nicholas Warren added six.
The Blue Devils will return to action on Tuesday, when they will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Milford 45
Milford (45) — Sawyer Laffoon 6 3-5 19, Andrew White 1 0-0 3, RJ Mann 1 0-2 3, Nicholas McKinley 1 0-0 2, Will Teig 1 1-2 3, Adin Portwood 4 0-0 9, Nicholas Warren 2 1-2 6. Totals: 16 5-11 45.
BHRA (49) — Brett Meidel 10 3-4 25, Ayden Ingram 0 2-2 2, Hayden Rice 2 0-0 5, Asa Ray 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Tidwell 0 0-0 0, Braden Sackett 0 0-0 0, Dawson Dodd 2 0-0 4, Ned Hill 4 2-4 10. Totals: 19 7-10 49.
Milford;11;11;12;11;—;45
BHRA;9;18;10;12 — ;49
3-point field goals — Milford 8 (Laffoon 4, White, Mann, Portwood, Warren); BHRA 4 (Meidel 2, Rice 2). Total fouls — Milford 13, BHRA 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
