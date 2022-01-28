BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin basketball team poured on the defense on Friday in a 47-34 win over Hoopeston Area.
The Blue Devils had a 23-13 halftime lead and was able to keep the Cornjerkers, who had scored 72 points in a win on Monday and 58 points in a win on Tuesday, under 10 points in three quarters.
Brett Meidel led all scorers with 22 points, while Ayden Ingram and Isaiah Tidwell each had six, Asa Ray had five and Ned Hill added four.
Ben Brown, who came into Friday's game scoring 63 points for the week, had 16 to lead the Cornjerkers, while Anthony Zamora had nine, Nick Hofer had five and Preston Van de Veer added four.
The Blue Devils will play Chrisman on Tuesday, while the Cornjerkers will play Iroquois West on Tuesday.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 47, Hoopeston Area 34
Hoopeston Area (34) — Nick Hofer 2 0-0 5, Preston Van de Veer 1 1-2 4, Mason Rush 0 0-0 0, Anthony Zamora 3 3-3 9, Owen Root 0 0-0 0, Ben Brown 6 4-4 16, Ethan Steiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 8-9 34.
BHRA (47) — Brett Meidel 9 2-3 22, Ayden Ingram 2 1-2 6, Hayden Rice 0 2-2 2, Asa Ray 2 0-0 5, Isaiah Tidwell 3 0-0 6, Braden Sackett 0 0-0 0, Dawson Dodd 0 0-0 0, KJ Brown 1 0-0 2, Ned Hill 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 5-7 47.
Hoopeston;4;9;12;9;—;34
BHRA;8;15;8;16;—;47
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 2 (Hofer, Van de Veer); BHRA 4 (Meidel 2, Ingram, Ray). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 10, BHRA 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
