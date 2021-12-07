CISSNA PARK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team had a good tim eon the road on Tuesday with a 64-40 win over Cissna Park.
Brett Meidel had 23 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Braden Sackett and Ned Hill each had eight points and Hayden Rice and Dawson Dodd each added five.
The Blue Devils will face Oakwood on Dec. 14.
At Cissna Park
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 64, Cissna Park 40
BHRA (64) — Brett Meidel 10 2-3 23, Ayden Ingram 1 0-0 3, Hayden Rice 1 2-2 5, Asa Ray 2 0-0 4, Elijah Tidwell 2 0-0 4, Braden Sackett 3 0-0 8, Dawson Dodd 2 1-2 5, KJ Brown 0 2-2 2, Owen Miller 0 0-0 0, Amani Stanford 1 0-0 2, Ned Hill 4 0-0 8. Totals: 23 17-23 66.
Cissna Park (40) — Huse 0 0-0 0, Savoree 2 1-2 7, Petry 0 0-0 0, Neukomm 3 1-3 7, Yerkler 3 0-2 6, Spitz 4 0-0 9, Bohlmann 3 4-4 11. Totals: 15 6-11 40.
BHRA;20;15;15;14;—;64
Cissna Park;10;10;15;5;—;40
3-point field goals — BHRA 5 (Sackett 2, Meidel, Ingram, Rice); Cissna Park 4 (Savoree 2, Spitz, Bohlmann). Total fouls — BHRA 10, Cissna Park 10. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
