BISMARCK — For the last few years, Unity had gotten the best of the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team.
On Wednesday, the Blue Devils got even at the right time.
With five points by Chaz Dubois in the overtime period, BHRA beat Unity 56-55 in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal.
Ayden Ingram had 19 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Isiah Tidwell had 11, Brett Meidel had 10, Micah Stanford had six and Dubois and Hayden Rice each had five.
Will Cowan had 25 points to lead the Rockets, while Henry Thomas had 13 and Dalton O'Neil added 11.
The Blue Devils will face St. Joseph-Ogden on Friday at 7 p.m. in the championship game.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 56, Unity 55
Unity (55) — Andrew Thomas 0 0-0 0, Will Cowan 9 1-1 25, Henry Thomas 4 1-1 13, Emil Meibach 1 0-0 3, Jay Sanders 0 0-0 0, Aiden Porter 0 0-0 0, Dalton O'Neil 5 0-0 11, Austin Langendorf 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 3-4 55.
BHRA (56) — Micah Stanford 3 0-1 6, Ayden Ingram 7 1-3 19, Hayden Rice 2 0-0 5, Chaz Dubois 2 0-1 5, Brett Meidel 4 1-3 10, Isaiah Tidwell 4 2-3 11. Totals: 22 4-11 56.
Unity;18;11;12;10;4;—;55
BHRA;6;18;14;13;5;— ;56
3-point field goals — Unity 9 (Cowan 6, Thomas, Miebach, O'Neil); BHRA 7 (Ingram 4, Rice, Dubois, Tidwell). Total fouls — Unity 14, BHRA 11. Fouled out — Langendorf. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.