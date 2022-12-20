BISMARCK — Before the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team takes part in next week's BSN Classic, it took on St. Joseph-Odgen on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils had a slow start and it would cost them in a 66-52 loss to the Spartans.
Brett Meidel had 16 points to lead BHRA, while Ayden Ingram had 12, Micah Stanford had 10 and Hayden Rice added eight.
The Blue Devils will start action in the tournament on Tuesday.
At Bismarck
St. Joseph-Ogden 66, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 52
St. Joseph-Ogden (66) — Tanner Jacob 4 0-0 9, Maddux Carter 1 0-0 2, Coy Taylor 4 0-0 10, Logan Smith 4 0-0 8, Siems 2 0-0 4, Lackey 0 0-0 0, Caleb Ochs 0 0-0 0, McGwire Atwood 1 1-1 3, Ty Pence 14 1-3 30. Totals: 30 2-4 66.
BHRA (52) — Micah Stanford 5 0-0 10, Ayden Ingram 5 0-0 12, Hayden Rice 2 2-2 8, Chaz Dubois 2 0-0 4, Brett Meidel 5 5-5 16, Isiah Tidwell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 12-18 72.
SJO;12;13;21;19;—; 66
BHRA;4;17;12;19;— ;52
3-point field goals — SJO 4 (Taylor 2, Jacob, Pence); BHRA 5 (Ingram 2, Rice 2, Meidel). Total fouls — SJO 11, BHRA 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
