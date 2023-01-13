LEXINGTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball could not get the win on the road on Friday in a 51-47 loss to Lexington.
Brett Meidel had 19 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Hayden Rice had 11 points, Ayden Ingram and Micah Stanford each had six points and Chaz Dubois added five.
The Blue Devils will start play in the Vermilion County Tournament on Tuesday against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
At Lexington
Lexington 51, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 47
BHRA (47) — Micah Stanford 2 0-0 6, Ayden Ingram 3 0-0 6, Hayden Rice 4 1-1 11, Chaz Dubois 2 0-0 5, Brett Meidel 8 1-4 19, Isaiah Tidwell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 2-5 47.
Lexington (51) — Fridmansky 1 0-0 2, Storm 5 6-7 18, Sennett 0 0-0 0, Hari 10 0-0 25, Olson 1 0-0 2, Thomas 1 2-3 4, Grumlah 0 0-0 0, Moran 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-0 0, Stedla 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-10 51.
BHRA;9;16;10;12;—;47
Lexington;13;12;14;12;— ;51
3-point field goals — BHRA 7 (Meidel 2, Rice 2, Stanford 2, Dubois); Lexington 7 (Hari 5, Storm 2). Total fouls — BHRA 12, Lexington 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
