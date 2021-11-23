DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team had to play catchup from the start and could not complete the comeback as the Blue Devils lost to St. Thomas More 64-60 at the Topper Classic on Tuesday.
Brett Meidel had 16 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Hayden Rice had 13 points, Elijah Tidwell had 12 points, Dawson Dodd had seven and Asa Ray added six points.
BHRA returns to action on Friday against Milford in Classic action.
At Danville
St. Thomas More 64, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 60
St. Thomas More (64) — Staab 1 0-0 2, Quarnstrong 5 0-0 14, Bumba 2 1-2 6, Magrini 3 7-10 14, Hynds 0 2-2 2, Hendrickson 3 0-0 6, Green 5 9-12 20. Totals: 19 19-26 64.
BHRA (60) — Brett Meidel 7 1-1 16, Ayden Ingram 2 0-1 4, Hayden Rice 5 0-0 13, Asa Ray 2 0-0 6, Elijah Tidwell 5 2-3 12, Braden Sackett 1 0-0 2, Dawson Dodd 3 1-2 7, Ned Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 4-7 60.
STM;21;16;13;14;—;64
BHRA;9;20;15;16;— ;60
3-point field goals — STM 7 (Quarnstrom 4, Bumba, Magrini, Green); BHRA 6 Rice 3, Ray 2, Meidel). Total fouls — STM 19, BHRA 23. Fouled out — Ingram Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.