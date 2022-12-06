BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team cruised to an 85-22 win over Cissna Park on Tuesday.
Brett Meidel had 25 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Hayden Rice had 17, Ayden Ingram had 14, Ethan Dubois, Caden Kelemenic and Owen Miller each had six points and Micah Stanford and Anderson Thomas each had five points.
The Blue Devils will host Oakwood on Dec. 13.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 85, Cissna Park 22
Cissna Park (22) — Seth Walter 1 0-0 2, Ethan Huge 1 0-0 3, Chase Pettyer 0 1-2 1, Coison Crawley 0 0-0 0, Tyler Neukomm 0 0-0 0, Aideo Richards 0 0-0 0, Gavin Spitz 4 1-5 9, Brayden Bruens 0 0-1 0, Gabe Bohlmann 3 1-2 7. Totals: 9 3-10 22.
BHRA (85) — Ethan Dubois 3 0-0 6, Micah Stanford 2 0-0 5, Ayden Ingram 6 1-2 14, Hayden Rice 6 2-2 17, Chaz Dubois 0 0-0 0, Brett Meidel 10 2-3 25, Anderson Thomas 2 1-1 6, Caden Kelemenic 3 0-0 6, Owen Miller 3 0-0 6. Totals: 35 6-8 85.
Cissna Park;6;0;9;7;—;22
BHRA;31;25;13;15;— ;85
3-point field goals — Cissna Park 1 (Huge); BHRA 9 (Rice 3, Meidel 3, Stanford, Ingram, Thomas). Total fouls — Cissna Park 7, BHRA 12. Fouled out — Spitz. Technical fouls — none.
