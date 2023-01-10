ARMSTRONG — After losing two straight games, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team came back in a big way on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils beat Armstrong-Potomac 72-21 in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Ayden Ingram had 23 points to lead BHRA, while Hayden Rice and Brett Meidel each had 19 points.
Kollin Asbury had 13 points, while Cain Buhr added five points.
The Blue Devils will face Lexington on Friday, while the Trojans will play Salt Fork at the Vermilion County Tournament on Saturday.
At Armstrong
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 72, Armstrong-Potomac 21
BHRA (72) — Ethan Dubois 0 0-0 0, Micha Stanford 2 0-0 4, Ayden Ingram 9 1-2 23, Hayden Rice 7 0-0 19, Chaz Dubois 1 0-0 2, Brett Meidel 9 1-1 19, Isiah Tidwell 1 0-0 2, Anderson Thomas 0 1-2 1, Caden Keleminic 0 0-0 0, Landon Leigh 0 0-0 0, Owen Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 3-5 72
Armstrong-Potomac (21) — Nathan Rogers 0 0-0 0, Cole Bailey 0 3-3 3, Ryan Edwards 0 0-0 0, Kollin Asbury 6 1-1 13, Luke Townsend 0 0-0 0, Evan Schulter 0 0-2 0, Aiden Blackford 0 0-0 0, Aidyn Deck 0 0-0 0, Cain Buhr 1 3-3 5, Levi Bridgeman 0 0-0 0, Bowen Hesterberg 0 0-0 0, Blake Learned 0 0-0 0 Totals: 7 7-7 21.
BHRA;27;19;23;3;—;72
A-P;6;4;8;3;— ;21
3-point field goals — BHRA 10 (Rice 5, Ingram 4, Stanford) Total fouls — BHRA 9, A-P 4. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
