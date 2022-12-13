BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team went long-range against Oakwood on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils hit 12 3-pointers in a 67-41 win over the Comets in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Hayden Rice led the way for BHRA with 15 points on 5 3-pointers, while Brett Meidel had 12 points, Ayden Ingram had 10 points, Isiah Tidwell had nine, Chaz Dubois had eight points, Micah Stanford had seen points and Landon Leigh added six.
Josh Ruch had nine points to lead Oakwood, while Brody Taflinger and Dalton Hobick each had eight, Alec Harrison had six and Tanner Pichon scored four.
The Blue Devils will face Schlarman Academy on Friday, while the Comets will take on Armstrong-Potomac.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 67, Oakwood 41
Oakwood (41) — Derek Drews 0 0-00, Bryson Myers 0 0-0 0, Josh Ruch 4 0-1 9, Christian Esquinca 0 0-0 0, Brody Taflinger 4 0-2 8, Bryson McDaniel 0 2-2 2, Sam Woodard 0 2-2 2, Cort Vermillion 0 0-0 0, Dalton Hobick 3 0-0 8, Jackson Dudley 1 0-0 2, Tanner Pichon 2 0-0 4, Alec Harrison 2 2-2 6. Totals: 16 6-9 41
BHRA (67) — Ethan Dubois 0 0-0 0, Micah Stanford 2 3-3 7, Ayden Ingram 4 0-0 10, Hayden Rice 5 0-0 15, Chaz Dubois 2 2-2 8, Brett Meidel 4 3-5 12, Isiah Tidwell 4 1-2 9, Anderson Thomas 0 0-0 0, Caden Keleminic 0 0-0 0, Landon Leigh 2 0-0 6, Owen Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 9-12 67.
Oakwood;18;5;6;12;—; 41
BHRA;20;10;24;13;— ;67
3-point field goals — Oakwood 3 (Hobick 2, Ruch); BHRA 12 (Rice 5, Ingram 2, Chaz Dubois 2, Leigh 2, Meidel). Total fouls — Oakwood 9, BHRA 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
