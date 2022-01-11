BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team jumped out to a 17-1 first quarter lead and went on to beat Armstrong-Potomac 48-26.
Ned Hill had 16 points for the Blue Devils, while Brett Meidel had 14, Ayden Ingram had six and Hayden Rice added five.
Kollin Asbury and Evan Schluter each had seven for the Trojans, while Brody Howard had five and Luke Gordon added four.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 48, Armstrong-Potomac 26
A-P (26) — Nathan Rogers 0 0-0 0, Eli Kennel 0 0-0 0, Kollin Asbury 3 1-2 7, Brody Howard 1 2-2 5, Evan Schluter 3 0-0 7, Seth Johnson 0 0-2 0, Luke Gordon 1 2-3 4, Cain Buhr 1 0-0 3, Dawson McMasters 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-9 26.
BHRA (48) — Brett Meidel 6 1-2 14, Micah Stanfod 0 0-0 0, Ayden Ingram 3 0-0 6 Hayden Rice 1 2-2 5, Asa Ray 1 0-0 2, Isiah Tidwell 0 0-0 0, Braden Sackett 1 0-0 3, Dawson Dodd 1 0-0 2, Ned Hill 8 0-0 16, KJ Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-4 48.
A-P;1;9;9;7;—;26
BHRA;17;9;16;6;—;48
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 3 (Howard. Schulter, Buhr); BHRA 3 (Meidel, Rice, Sackett). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 6, BHRA 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
