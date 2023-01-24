BISMARCK — After winning the Vermilion County Tournament for the fourth year in a row, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team did not suffer a letdown on Tuesday.
Even though the Blue Devils were down 18-14 after the first quarter, they rose up and beat Watseka 72-41 in an Vermilion Valley Conference matchup.
Brett Meidel had 20 points to lead BHRA, while Ayden Ingram had 19 points, Chaz Dubois had 17 points and Isaiah Tidwell and Owen Miller each had six.
The Blue Devils will hit the road to play Hoopeston Area on Friday.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 72, Watseka 41
Watseka (41) — Hayden Hoy 4 0-0 12, Quinn Starkey 0 0-0 0, James Newell 1 1-1 3, Evan LaBelle 1 1-2 3, Tucker Milk 3 1-2 7, Myles Lynch 1 0-0 2, Patton Schumburg 1 0-0 3, Dane Martin 5 1-3 11. Totals: 16 4-8 41.
BHRA (72) — Ethan Dubois 1 0-0 2, Micah Stanford 9 0-0 19, Hayden Rice 1 0-0 2, Chaz Dubois 7 1-2 17, Brett Meidel 8 4-4 20, Isaiah Tidwell 3 0-0 6, Caden Keleminic 0 0-0 0, Landon Leigh 0 0-0 0, Owen Miller 3 0-2 6. Totals: 32 5-8 72.
Watseka;18;8;5;10;—;41
BHRA;14;25;13;20;— ;72
3-point field goals — Watseka 6 (Hoy 4, Newell, Schaumburg); BHRA 3 (Chaz Dubois 2, Ingram). Total fouls — Watseka 7, BHRA 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
