DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team went to 2-0 at the Topper Classic on Tuesday with a 78-50 win over Milford.
Brett Meidel and Isaiah Tidwell each had 18 points for the Blue Devils, while Hayden Rice had eight, Micah Stanford, Ayden Ingram and Caden Keleminic each had siven and Amani Stanford added six.
Sawyer Laffoon had 17 points to lead the Bearcats while Adin Portwood added 16 points.
The Blue Devils will wrap up play at the Classic on Saturday with games against Covington and Schlarman Academy. Milford will play Covington on Friday and Schlarman on Saturday.
At Danville
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 78, Milford 50
BHRA (78) — Ethan Dubois 0 0-0 0, Micah Stanford 3 0-0 7, Ayden Ingram 3 0-1 7, Hayden Rice 3 0-0 8, Chaz Dubois 1 0-0 2, Brett Meidel 7 3-5 18, Amani Stanford 2 2-5 6, Isaiah Tidwell 8 2-2 18, Anderson Thomas 1 0-0 3, Caden Keleminic 2 3-4 7, Owen Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 10-17 78.
Milford (50) — Caleb Cluttuer 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Laffoon 5 4-4 17, Beau Wright 0 0-0 0, Carson Shields 0 0-0 0, Gavin Cheunke 2 0-0 4, RJ Mann 3 0-1 7, Drake Potter 0 0-0 0, Payton Harwood 1 0-0 2, Tyler Runner 1 0-0 2, Adin Portwood 48-9 16, Gage Vogel 0 0-0 0, Tevon Longest 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 12-14 50.
BHRA;16;17;25;20;—;78
Milford;13;7;17;13;— ;50
3-point field goals — BHRA 6 (Rice 2, Stanford, Ingram, Meidel, Thomas); Milford 4 (Laffoon 3, Mann). Total fouls — BHRA 19, Milford 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
